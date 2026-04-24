AMPERS&ONE ‘Define’ a new era with powerful title track ‘GOD’ ahead of U.S. tour

Rising K-pop group AMPERS&ONE is stepping into a bold new era with their latest album, "Definition". Compared to their debut, the group had more creative input this time around—participating not only in the music-making process, but also in shaping the visual direction and overall concept. Mackiah says that hands-on involvement helped them grow and showcase more of their artistic identity.

AMPERS&ONE—consisting of Kamden, Brian, Jiho, Siyun, Mackiah, Kyrell, and Seungmo—centers this era around their title track, "GOD," a song layered with meaning both sonically and emotionally. They shared that incorporating the traditional Korean instrument, the gayageum, helped give the track a more unique sound.

"Being a K-pop group, representing the Korean culture aspect within our music, is something that we definitely didn’t want to miss out on as an opportunity with this song," Kyrell said. "I think, especially with traditional sounds like that, it’s important to make sure that we’re also honoring the tradition behind it."

The group, which debuted on November 15, 2023, has already released four mini-albums. While they’ve begun to identify elements of their signature sound, they emphasized that experimentation remains a key part of their journey.

"Until now, we’ve released very different title tracks, and our albums have shown a variety of different music," Kyrell said. "I think that’s something we’re constantly experimenting with, trying new things, and trying to figure out what suits us the best, but I feel like that’s a very fun process."

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AMPERS&ONE is now bringing that evolving sound on the road, returning to the U.S. for their "2026 AMPERS&ONE LIVE TOUR ‘Born To Define’ IN USA" in support of their new album. The group will make two stops in Southern California—Los Angeles on May 30 at the Downtown Palace Theatre and Santa Ana on May 31 at the Yost Theater.

"Our last [tour] stop, there [were] the most audience [members] in L.A., so I hope a lot of ANDEARs come to this stop too," Jiho said.

Outside of the stage, the group is also looking forward to checking out different food spots while in Los Angeles. Kyrell shared he wants to go to In-N-Out, Seungmo mentioned Olive Garden, and Kamden said he wants to go to Raising Cane’s.

As AMPERS&ONE looks ahead to their next tour, the group is also thinking about the kind of impact they want to leave on audiences. For them, it’s not just about performing—it’s about creating moments that stay with fans long after the show ends.

"We definitely want to be a group that is being mentioned around as a group that [people] want to see again, as in maybe even just our stages or our concerts," Mackiah said. "I think that's something we've always been working towards since the last tour as well. We’ve always been looking for critical moments people will remember. It’s always been, ‘how can we get these people to enjoy the show and then come back and enjoy the show once again in a different type of way?’ That’s something we’re working towards [in] this comeback, and I think we have made a big improvement since [the] last tour."

You can buy tickets to AMPERS&ONE’s tour here.

Tour Dates

May 5 — Washington, D.C.

May 8 — New York City, NY

May 9 — Boston, MA

May 11 — Columbus, OH

May 12 — Detroit, MI

May 13 — Chicago, IL

May 16 — Minneapolis, MN

May 18 — Des Moines, IA

May 19 — Kansas City, MO

May 21 — Dallas, TX

May 23 — Houston, TX

May 24 — San Antonio, TX

May 26 — Albuquerque, NM

May 28 — Phoenix, AZ

May 30 — Los Angeles, CA

May 31 — Santa Ana, CA

June 2 — San Jose, CA