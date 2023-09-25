America's most successful people live in these states, data shows

America's most successful people apparently live in Wyoming.

That's according to a new study by The Digital Project Manager, which revealed the top 10 U.S. states that are home to the highest amount of successful people, with the highest number of billionaires per one million people.

Wyoming took the top spot with 3.47 billionaires per one million people. The study noted the state has produced John Mars, who inherited stakes in Mars, Inc., as well as Christy Walton, who married into the family that founded Walmart.

"The U.S. is home to some of the world's wealthiest and most successful people, so it's fascinating to see which states billionaires are making residence in," said Nuala Turner, editor of The Digital Project Manager. "It's interesting to note despite Wyoming having the lowest population out of all the states; it comes out on top for homing some of the most successful people in the U.S."

Hawaii comes in second, with 2.06 billionaires per one million people. The state is home to the fourth-wealthiest billionaire in the U.S., Larry Ellison, co-founder and chief technology officer of software company Oracle. Ellison reportedly has a net worth of $145.2 billion.

California made the top 10 list, but closer to the bottom half.

The Golden State ranked No. 9, with 0.54 billionaires per million people.

"California has the most billionaires who feature on to the top 100 richest in America list, resulting from 27 billionaires in its population of 39,538,223," the study noted.

Here's the full list of top 10 states with the most successful people:

Wyoming Hawaii Nevada Oklahoma New Hampshire New York Arkansas Connecticut California Washington

On the opposite end of the scale, the top three states with the least billionaires were Michigan, New Jersey, and Tennessee.

"Although becoming a billionaire might seem like an unreachable goal, it can become a reality for some people. Great ways to improve your own success include having a long-term plan, taking calculated risks, focus, discipline, and routine to enhance your likelihood of financial success," Turner added.

To get these results, the number of billionaires per million were calculated by the number of billionaires in each state, then divided by the population, then multiplied by a million.

You can see the full study by tapping or clicking here.