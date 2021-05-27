‘America is coming back’: Biden makes case for economic investment during speech in Cleveland

Fresh off another new batch of unemployment numbers that saw the United States’ weekly jobless claims reach another pandemic low, President Joe Biden addressed a crowd in Cleveland on the economy.

Biden stood in the Tri-C’s Manufacturing Technology Center as he made a case that his economic plan is working. He explained why he thinks now is the right moment to invest in the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan and $1 trillion American Families Plan — two major pieces of his agenda that are meant to create good-paying jobs, expand economic opportunities for all Americans and help Americans outcompete the rest of the world.

RELATED: US unemployment claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low

Republicans have opposed many of Biden’s economic measures so far, citing employers’ struggles to find workers as the flaw in Biden’s generous $300 weekly bonus checks for the unemployed as part of the American Rescue Plan.

President Joe Biden speaks on the economy at Cuyahoga Community College Manufacturing Technology Center, on May 27, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

The March jobs report showed employers hired 900,000 workers that month. But the April numbers showed a disappointing 200,000 workers hired.

Many Republican-led states pounced on the April report as justification to end their participation in the federal unemployment bonus.

RELATED: Biden says Americans must accept a job or lose unemployment benefits after disappointing jobs report

Biden also encouraged unemployed Americans to return to the workplace if a job is available. But he never wavered on his belief that his plan is working.

"We’re moving in the right direction," Biden said while responding to the April jobs report. "Our economic plan is working. I never said — and no serious analyst ever suggested — that climbing out of the deep, deep hole our economy was in would be simple, easy, immediate or perfectly steady."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.