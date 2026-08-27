Officer bitten, dog shot after LAPD responds to domestic dispute call in South LA
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was launched after a dog was shot shortly after Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a domestic dispute call in South LA.
What we know:
The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of East 111th Street and Towne Avenue in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood.
LAPD officials said shortly after officers arrived at the scene, "they were approached by multiple unrestrained and aggressive dogs in the streets." When one of the dogs attacked an officer, the animal was then struck by police gunfire.
The officer who was bitten was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The dog was also taken to an LA Animal Service facility where they are getting treatment.
The area is set to be impacted for several hours, officials said.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department and Stu Mundel's live reporting.