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Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old last seen in South LA

By
FOX 11
Missing Persons
Published August 20, 2026 3:53 AM PDT
Published August 20, 2026 3:53 AM PDT
Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old
Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old

Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old boy Selah Tillary.

The Brief

    • An Amber Alert has been issued for Selah Tillary, a missing 4-year-old.
    • The missing child is believed to be with 23-year-old Donnel Paige.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

LOS ANGELES - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old.

What we know:

According to the California Highway Patrol, Selah Tillary was last seen near the intersection of West Manchester Avenue and Hoover Street in South Los Angeles around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19.

Selah Tillary. Photo by CHP.

Selah Tillary. Photo by CHP.

CHP believes the 4-year-old boy may be with 23-year-old Donnel Paige, who is listed as a suspect in Tillary's disappearance. Selah Tillary is listed at 3-foot-tall and about 45 pounds.

Donnel Paige. Photo by CHP.

Donnel Paige. Photo by CHP.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify the relationship between Paige and the missing child. 

As of Wednesday evening, it is unknown where the two may be.

The Source: This report used information provided by the California Highway Patrol.

Missing PersonsSouth Los Angeles