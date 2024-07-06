Amber alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing out of Long Beach

article

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Ebony Alert for a 12-year-old girl missing out of Long Beach.

Teriana Mahomes was last seen around 4 p.m. on July 3, in the 6600 block of Atlantic Avenue. According to police, the girl was with her mother's boyfriend, Clark Thomas Wheeler.

The girl was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, black jean shorts and white shoes, according to CHP. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds.

Clark Wheeler

Wheeler is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Wheeler was last seen in a black jacket, black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call 911.

