California Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old last seen in Los Angeles County

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old who was last seen in Los Angeles County.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding Enzo Antonescu, a 22-pound toddler who was last seen around noon on Sunday, September 7 near Colima Road in the City of Industry.

CHP identified Dragan Antonescu, 20, as the suspect tied to the toddler's reported disappearance. CHP fears he is armed and dangerous.

CHP said the Amber Alert applies to Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CHP shared a picture of a dark-colored minivan believed to be tied to Dragan Antonescu.

Officials did not specify Dragan Antonescu's relationship with Enzo Antonescu. It is also unknown what prompted Enzo Antonescu to disappear in the first place.

Anyone with information on Enzo and Dragan Antonescu are asked to call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

This story was reported in Los Angeles.