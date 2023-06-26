Amber Alert: Armed man accused of kidnapping wife, baby in Lancaster

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in search of an armed man accused of kidnapping his wife and their two-month-old daughter in the Lancaster area.

Authorities and family members believe two-month-old Itzel Sanchez and 31-year-old Sabrina Sanchez are in grave danger and say the suspect, Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez, has threatened to kill them.

LASD officials said Sabrina and Itzel were kidnapped at gunpoint and the family of three was last seen Sunday just before 12 p.m. when they left their home in Lake Los Angeles in the Antelope Valley.

Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez

Sanchez-Jimenez, 25, was also accused of sexually assaulting another family member. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a white tank top and silver shorts. Sabrina Sanchez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red and black dress, pink shorts and a black shirt.

"If anyone were to spot him, the baby or the car, please call 911 and give us a good location," said CHP Officer Casey Ramstead. "Do not attempt to include yourself in this situation. You don’t know what he’s thinking or what he’s capable of."

He was last seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Lucerne with Colorado license plate number AUI-X94. The suspect has no known connection to Colorado.

If you spot the vehicle or the family, you are asked to call 911.

City News Service contributed to this report.