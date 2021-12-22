Amazon Web Services down? Another outage reportedly disrupts some sites

article

Amazon Web Services (AWS) was dealing with another partial outage early Wednesday, potentially disrupting services at a range of companies that rely on it.

DownDetector, which tracks user outage reports, showed more than 1,300 reports of issues with Amazon's cloud computing network. Users also reported issues for many major sites and platforms, such as Hulu, Grindr and Rocket League.

Amazon’s status page shared an initial update, confirming a "loss of power within a single data center within a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region."

"This is affecting availability and connectivity to EC2 instances that are part of the affected data center within the affected Availability Zone," the 5:01 a.m. PT update read in part.

It later said at 6:13 a.m. PT that AWS had "restored power to all instances and network devices within the affected data center" and was beginning to see recovery.

The reports come following multiple recent outages of the cloud-service operation, including a previous major outage earlier this month for roughly five hours. The issue severely impacted many companies dependent on it to run their operations, which includes FOX properties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.