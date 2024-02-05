Amazon truck stuck on hill in Montecito Heights, threatening home below

article

Crews in Montecito Heights worked to rescue an Amazon delivery truck that got stuck on a hillside Monday night. According to officials, the truck's position is threatening a home below the hill.

The truck was reported stuck off of W. Rose Hill Drive just before 8 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Images from SkyFOX showed the large truck stuck in the brush on the hillside, with crews working to get it out. The concern, the LAFD, was a home located at the bottom of the hill.

Officials said the truck got stuck because the soil was soft, presumably because of the inches of rain that have drenched Southern California over the last 48 hours. The rain was still falling while crews worked to bring the truck out onto the road.

According to NOAA, that area of Los Angeles has seen more than four inches of rain over the last 24 hours as of Monday night.

In other areas of Southern California, the rain has caused mudslides, sinkholes, and flooding.