Amazon introduces Ring car camera for vehicles

Ring launched its first video doorbell 10 years ago — and now, its parent company Amazon is launching another security device: a camera for your car.

Josh Roth, Ring’s Chief Technology Officer, said last week that one of the products that Ring’s founder (Jamie Siminoff) has asked most about is one to protect the car.

"Ring Car Cam brings the ease of use and familiarity of your traditional Ring security camera to your car," Roth said on Jan. 5. "Just like other Ring products, Car Cam is controlled by the Ring app, giving you peace of mind and the ability to view all your Ring devices in one place."

The dual-facing camera sits on the vehicle’s dashboard and is designed to record when your car is in motion and when it’s turned off.

Product photo of Ring Cam Cam (Credit: Ring)

When your car is parked, the Car Cam can detect certain events both inside and around your vehicle. If an event, such as a break-in, is detected, the device will start recording and send a real-time alert to the customer’s Ring app, where you can watch what is happening live.

In addition, a "traffic stop" feature lets drivers start recording when they get pulled over or get into an accident.

The Ring Car Cam will begin shipping to customers in the U.S. in February, but customers can pre-order the device on Ring.com and Amazon.com.

The product is currently available for a limited-time price of $200 now before the formal launch next month. You can also subscribe to Ring Protect Go for $6 per month or $60 per year.

Ring Car Cam live view function on app (Credit Ring)

In February, the Car Cam price will increase to $250.

"Your vehicle is an extension of your home, and I’m proud we’ve been able to invent a new way to protect it on your behalf," Roth concluded.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.