VIDEO: A look inside Amazon's fulfillment center in Oxnard

Cyber Monday is officially underway!

Dubbed the "Super Bowl" for the world's largest online retailer, Cyber Monday deals are offering discounts as steep as 50% off some items.

You don't need to be a Prime member to shop Amazon's deals, but there are exclusive deals for Prime members.

At Amazon's Fulfillment Center in Oxnard, crews are working hard to pack and prepare shipments for delivery as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

FOX 11's Christina Pascucci gives you a behind-the-scenes look inside the warehouse so you can see exactly what the process of fulfilling customer orders is like during the busy holiday season.

Also, Amazon shares what's hot and on sale as part of this year's hottest Cyber Monday deals.



