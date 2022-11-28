Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: A look inside Amazon's fulfillment center in Oxnard

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Consumer
FOX 11

Cyber Monday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center

FOX 11's Christina Pascucci is live in Oxnard at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as Cyber Monday gets underway.

OXNARD, Calif. - Cyber Monday is officially underway! 

Dubbed the "Super Bowl" for the world's largest online retailer, Cyber Monday deals are offering discounts as steep as 50% off some items. 

Amazon holiday shopping deals

Looking for some deals on holiday gifts this Cyber Monday? We're live in Oxnard at Amazon's Fulfillment Center in Oxnard with what's hot and on sale for gift-giving this year.

You don't need to be a Prime member to shop Amazon's deals, but there are exclusive deals for Prime members.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

At Amazon's Fulfillment Center in Oxnard, crews are working hard to pack and prepare shipments for delivery as the holiday shopping season gets underway. 

FOX 11's Christina Pascucci gives you a behind-the-scenes look inside the warehouse so you can see exactly what the process of fulfilling customer orders is like during the busy holiday season. 

Packing Amazon holiday orders

Take a behind-the-scenes look at Amazon's Fulfillment Center in Oxnard where packages are getting prepped and ready for delivery as Cyber Monday continues.

Also, Amazon shares what's hot and on sale as part of this year's hottest Cyber Monday deals.


 