Amazon driver charged with sexually assaulting women

An Amazon driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women and police believe there could be additional victims.

What we know:

On January 21, a woman was walking in the area of Brand Boulevard and Chevy Chase Drive in the city of Glendale when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by an on-duty Amazon delivery driver.

Glendale police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Fernando Barreto-Hernandez.

In a statement, police said on January 24, only 3 days after the Glendale incident, LAPD detectives arrested Barreto-Hernandez for a similar incident that occurred in Los Angeles in December 2024.

On that occasion, Barreto-Hernandez allegedly sexually assaulted a female minor while delivering Amazon packages.

On February 21, Barreto-Hernandez appeared in court for the LAPD case, at which time he was arrested for the Glendale incident.

The district attorney's office has filed a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges for the two cases. Barreto-Hernandez is out of custody on bond.

Police said Barreto-Hernandez worked for multiple delivery companies, including Amazon, Amazon Flex, and FedEx.

Police said he was a third-party contractor with Amazon.

What you can do:

Detectives believe there are additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives from the Glendale Police Department’s Assaults Unit at (818) 548-3106.