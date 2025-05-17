Altadena's Loma Alta Park reopens months after Eaton Fire

The Brief Altadena had a grand re-opening celebration for Loma Alta Park on Saturday. Much of the park was destroyed by the fire, and is now open with new ball fields, a new gym, and more. Residents said the re-opening marks a turning point in



Altadena celebrated the re-opening of Loma Alta Park on Saturday, months after it was damaged in the deadly Eaton Fire. The community came out to celebrate the milestone.

What we know:

Much of Loma Alta Park was destroyed in the Eaton Fire in January, along with more than 9,400 other structures.

Now, the park has not only been repaired, but much improved, with new playground equipment, ball fields, a gym and more.

The renovations include a three-story, state-of-the-art play structure, and an inclusive structure for kids of all abilities. They were built with the help of a multi-million-dollar grant from Fire Aid, the benefit concert.

SUGGESTED: Nursing student living in car with 2 kids after losing home to LA wildfire

The massive restoration was the work of over 2,000 volunteers, with a lot of help from charitable groups like the Los Angeles Dodgers foundation, who funded the Dodgers Dreamfields, the only baseball fields in Altadena. The Los Angeles Clippers foundation funded the renovation of the gym and its courts. Kids got to play on Saturday with former Clipper Craig Smith. Many of them lost their homes in the Eaton Fire.

What they're saying:

"It is pretty devastating to know that a kid doesn’t have their home, and to be able to put some light in their eyes and their heart and their soul. It goes a long way, and it makes me really happy to be able to put a smile on the kids' faces. "

Eric Lewis, a playground consultant who worked on the project, said the experience was very rewarding.

"The reward is right here," Lewis said. "The children playing. That’s what we do it for."

Residents who spent the day at the park said Saturday's grand re-opening was a turning point in the community's recovery.

Jessica Neu said it's important "just to see everyone enjoying the park again, to feel like it’s a community that’s coming back to life."

"It makes me feel happy because more people are coming together after the tragedy," said Jude Ammons, whose family lost their home in the fire.