Altadena residents who survived Eaton Fire continues to face delays in rebuild process

The Brief Some Altadena residents are experiencing significant delays and confusion in the process of rebuilding their homes lost in the Eaton Fire. Despite assurances from Los Angeles County officials that the permitting process is moving quickly, residents and their attorneys feel it's not fast enough. The number of permits issued so far is a small fraction of the total applications received, and residents are facing unexpected requests like soil testing that county officials deny are required.



Like David going against Goliath, that’s how some Altadena residents describe the process of trying to rebuild homes lost in the Eaton Fire. They describe repeated attempts and delays to get permits approved.

Despite assurances from Los Angeles County officials that they are moving as quickly as possible, some residents, represented by a cadre of attorneys, say it's not enough.

Here are the numbers from county spokesperson Lee Kerjon:

The county has received 1,744 rebuilding applications for Eaton Fire properties. Of those, 866 parcels have submitted full building plans. So far, 282 permits have been issued. About 328 applications have been returned asking for additional information.

Complaints from residents include requests that they do soil testing on their properties before permits are issued, to which Kerjon responds that "no soil testing is required on applications" and is asking homeowners experiencing that to contact them. At the same time, there is no clear path as to who will be responsible for the cleanup of lead-contaminated lots. Southern California Edison spokesperson David Eisenhower told FOX 11 by phone that while they understand the community is heartbroken, the cause of the Eaton Fire remains under investigation.

As to some of the complaints we heard from homeowners, L.A. County's Kerjon insists that as long as homeowners are using existing "as was" footprint plans to rebuild, the county is not demanding that more recent building codes, like setbacks from the curb, be maintained.

"It's so confusing," we hear again and again, and while the system may be working for some, it's definitely more difficult for others, who point to sprouting FOR SALE signs right next to ALTADENA IS NOT FOR SALE ones.

"They are hoping we'll get tired," says one resident, as she fixes up a falling ALTADENA STRONG sign.

Below is a statement released by the Los Angeles County Public Works:

"Los Angeles County Public Works remains committed to a safe, efficient, and equitable rebuilding process. The Board of Supervisors has empowered us to simplify the permitting process, accelerate turnaround times, remove financial burdens to rebuilding, and provide access to information and tailored support—all while centering the safety and resiliency of our recovering communities. We are committed to helping families and business recover safely and quickly."

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger's office issued the following statement:

"I recognize the pain and frustration Eaton Fire survivors are experiencing, and they have every right to express their concerns. My priority has been--and continues to be---pushing for a safe, efficient rebuilding process. That's how we'll deliver lasting relief and restore stability for impacted families."