Altadena Church that survived Eaton Fire working to give back to community

A church with a long history in Altadena’s Black community is coming together after the devastating Eaton Fire. The Metropolitan Baptist Church survived the fire, but homes and a business just across the street were lost. Pastor Tyrone Skinner has been there for almost 35 years. He says 30 of the church's families have been displaced with their homes "burning to the ground."

Josiah Bruny grew up in the neighborhood. He notes MBC is "one of the oldest churches" in the area. Its first location was in Pasadena before the Altadena building. In all, the church will mark its 119th anniversary this year, with 53 years at the Altadena location off of Fair Oaks and Figueroa.

With Altadena in fire recovery mode, a movement at the church is in place called "Heal Dena." Bruny, who founded the community hub idea, says they're "workin' together and unifying for the community." His message: "Altadena is not for sale."

According to the New York Times, nearly 21% of residents affected by the Eaton Fire are Black, while the Black community makes up just 8% of the population in LA County. Felisa Wright, who's a member of the church, says 12 family members are now displaced after losing family homes.

There is also love and service amidst LA's most destructive fires. Nigel Key brought his four sons to volunteer at the Heal Dena community hub day last week.

For the longtime pastor, the fires are also personal. He says on the very block where he lives, only five homes are still standing. He says, "It's really hard right now."

With their black faces on the stained-glass window figures, a statement of love is made to the Black community. The pastor says "we're working to get the smoke smell out of the carpet." Church services resumed about a month after the January fires. He says "It's what we do."