Altadena businesses hoping for boost from Dodgers World Series run

The Brief Lake Avenue businesses, El Patron Restaurant and Pinnocchio's Italian Restaurant, are struggling to attract customers after the Eaton Fire. Both restaurants are encouraging locals to watch the Dodgers play in the World Series at their venues.



Lake Avenue in Altadena has reopened after the devastating Eaton Fire, but businesses along the thoroughfare say most customers have not returned.

El Patron Restaurant and Pinnocchio's Italian Restaurant, both on Lake Avenue, hope people will consider watching the Dodgers play in the World Series at their businesses. Maggie Cortez has owned El Patron Restaurant for 15 years. Her business survived the pandemic, and now she's hoping it will be able to recover from the Eaton Fire.

"I love the Dodgers, I'm a fan. I welcome everyone to come; I have the Dodgers game on, I have beer and wine, I have delicious food, so come over," said Cortez.

Down the street, Pinnocchio's Italian Restaurant says business has been slower than it was before the fire.

"We've been a local restaurant here for over 30 years, and we play the Dodgers game. We've got a 150-inch big screen TV, great happy hour, great service, and great staff," said co-owner Armen Gharehbagloo.

Both restaurants say they'd love to have people come in to watch a game.