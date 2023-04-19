Man found dead at Sacramento airport from self-inflicted gunshot wound: Sheriff

A man was found dead in a vehicle at the Sacramento International Airport, reportedly a suicide, according to authorities.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a man saying he wanted to kill himself Wednesday night. When authorities located the man in the Terminal A parking garage, two shots were fired from the car; not at anyone or the deputies.

Officials said deputies on scene backed away and requested SWAT, where they found the man dead.

Authorities described the man as 53 years old.

The shooting is not considered an active shooter incident, according to authorities.

All Terminal A traffic is being diverted. Terminal B was not impacted.

Featured article

No other injuries were reported.

The Airport remains open and operational, authorities said.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.