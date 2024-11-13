Alleged serial rapist arrested in Los Angeles

article

The Brief Kenneth Alan Woolfolk, 37, is accused of two recent rapes in the LA area. An investigation revealed Woolfolk was ID'd as the suspect in three previous sexual assaults. Authorities believe there may be more victims.



A homeless man accused of raping multiple women in Los Angeles has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect, 37-year-old Kenneth Alan Woolfolk, is accused of the rape of a woman on Oct. 3 in a tent in the area of 1st and Judge John Aiso streets. A second woman came forward alleging she was also raped by Woolfolk on Oct. 9 in a tent in the same area.

An investigation further revealed three previous sexual assault investigations had been conducted, identifying Woolfolk as the suspect.



"Based on evidence collected in this case, detectives believe this individual may be taking advantage of vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness and may be responsible for other rapes. Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet been identified," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.