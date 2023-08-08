All-women mariachi band from Boyle Heights raising money to perform in Paris

article

An all-women mariachi band from Boyle Heights has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity ahead.

The Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas will perform in the Festival delay femme mariachi a Paris. Problem is, they need to figure out a way to get to Paris for an exclusive festival they were invited to.

The group has played at the Hollywood Bowl several times in the past, and now they have a golden opportunity to showcase their music to the world.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the ladies' upcoming trip to France. You can click here for more information.