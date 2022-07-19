MLB All-Star Game 2022: Dodger Stadium ticket prices then and now

For the first time since 1980, Dodger Stadium will host Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game.

As you can imagine, things were a lot cheaper back in the day.

Here's a cost comparison of then and now - and all we can say is what a difference 42 years makes!

In 42 years, the ticket price to attend the All-Star Game at Dodger stadium jumped 15-fold - and that's just for the cheapest ticket.

Right now the cheapest ticket to attend the game is $226, 15 times more than in 1980's $15 tickets.

The most expensive ticket is upwards of $7,000.

General admission back in 1980 was $4.50 for box seats, $3.50 for reserve seats, and general admission was $2 for adults and $1 for kids.

Today, the cheapest general admission tickets cost at least $50.

One thing everyone was excited about at the 1980 All Star Game was the first diamond vision scoreboard at the stadium, which allowed fans to see replays.

Check out the price tag for some other staples 42 years ago - a gallon of gas was $1.19, movie tickets $2.25, and a 6-pack of beer cost $3.42.

Oh, the good old days!