All California national forests temporarily closed due to historic wildfire conditions

There are currently over two dozen major wildfires burning across the state of California, causing historic fire conditions.

Due to safety conditions the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announced the temporary closure of all eighteen national forests in California.

On Monday, Sept. 7 the forest services decided to initially close only eight forests, however they expanded their closure to include the additional ten forests.

The closures include:

Stanislaus National Forest

Sierra National Forest

Sequoia National Forest

Inyo National Forest

Los Padres National Forest

Angeles National Forest

San Bernardino National Forest

Cleveland National Forest

Eldorado National Forest

Klamath National Forest

Lassen National Forest

Mendocino National Forest

Modoc National Forest

Six Rivers National Forest

Plumas National Forest

Shasta-Trinity National Forest

Tahoe National Forest

Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

RELATED: Crews working to contain massive Bobcat Fire burning in Angeles National Forest

Advertisement

The forests are closed until Monday, Sept. 14; officials say their decision to reopen will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change.

The closure also applies to all campgrounds and picnic areas.

According to Cal Fire officials, over 16,000 firefighters are working to contain 28 major wildfires burning in the state.

They say since the beginning of the year, wildfires have burned over 3.2 million acres in California, which is larger than the State of Connecticut. Since August 15, there have been 19 fatalities and over 4,000 structures destroyed.

