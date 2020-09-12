All California national forests temporarily closed due to historic wildfire conditions
LOS ANGELES - There are currently over two dozen major wildfires burning across the state of California, causing historic fire conditions.
Due to safety conditions the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announced the temporary closure of all eighteen national forests in California.
On Monday, Sept. 7 the forest services decided to initially close only eight forests, however they expanded their closure to include the additional ten forests.
The closures include:
- Stanislaus National Forest
- Sierra National Forest
- Sequoia National Forest
- Inyo National Forest
- Los Padres National Forest
- Angeles National Forest
- San Bernardino National Forest
- Cleveland National Forest
- Eldorado National Forest
- Klamath National Forest
- Lassen National Forest
- Mendocino National Forest
- Modoc National Forest
- Six Rivers National Forest
- Plumas National Forest
- Shasta-Trinity National Forest
- Tahoe National Forest
- Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit
The forests are closed until Monday, Sept. 14; officials say their decision to reopen will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change.
The closure also applies to all campgrounds and picnic areas.
According to Cal Fire officials, over 16,000 firefighters are working to contain 28 major wildfires burning in the state.
They say since the beginning of the year, wildfires have burned over 3.2 million acres in California, which is larger than the State of Connecticut. Since August 15, there have been 19 fatalities and over 4,000 structures destroyed.