Palmdale drug bust: Illegal dumping complaint leads to massive 800-pound meth seizure

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The Brief What began as a routine illegal dumping complaint at a vacant lot turned into one of the largest drug seizures in Palmdale history. Code enforcement officers uncovered a hidden narcotics production operation inside cargo containers packed with over 800 pounds of methamphetamine. No arrests have been announced.



What started out as an illegal dumping complaint led to a massive drug bust in Palmdale, authorities said.

What we know:

Code enforcement officers were called to a vacant lot following reports of illegal dumping. Once they arrived at the scene, the situation quickly turned into a massive multi-agency operation.

Investigators said they found over 800 pounds of methamphetamine, along with a hidden narcotics production operation contained entirely within cargo containers. Officials say it marks one of the biggest drug seizures in recent city history.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (City of Palmdale)

What they're saying:

"This is exactly the kind of impact I had in mind when I created Palmdale’s Community Preservation Program. I knew that giving our teams the right tools and focus would make a real difference in protecting our residents’ quality of life, and this case proves it," Palmdale Mayor Eric Ohlsen said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Information about possible suspects or arrests has not yet been released.

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