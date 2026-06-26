Palmdale drug bust: Illegal dumping complaint leads to massive 800-pound meth seizure
PALMDALE, Calif. - What started out as an illegal dumping complaint led to a massive drug bust in Palmdale, authorities said.
What we know:
Code enforcement officers were called to a vacant lot following reports of illegal dumping. Once they arrived at the scene, the situation quickly turned into a massive multi-agency operation.
Investigators said they found over 800 pounds of methamphetamine, along with a hidden narcotics production operation contained entirely within cargo containers. Officials say it marks one of the biggest drug seizures in recent city history.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
(City of Palmdale)
What they're saying:
"This is exactly the kind of impact I had in mind when I created Palmdale’s Community Preservation Program. I knew that giving our teams the right tools and focus would make a real difference in protecting our residents’ quality of life, and this case proves it," Palmdale Mayor Eric Ohlsen said in a statement.
What we don't know:
Information about possible suspects or arrests has not yet been released.
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The Source: This story was written with information from a press release provided by Palmdale city officials.