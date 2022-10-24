Alhambra Police rescue driver from fiery wreck

article

One man is in the hospital after Alhambra police officers pulled him out of a fiery car wreck.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, when officers were called to the 700 block of North Atlantic Boulevard. When officers got there, they found what looked like a dark-colored SUV up in flames, crashed on the side of the road.

Newly-released body camera footage from the scene shows one officer prying the door of the fiery car open, while another reached into the smoky cab and pulled the driver out. The man was able to walk with the officer to safety.

The driver was transported to the hospital with what police called "non-life-threatening injuries." The officer who pulled the driver out of the car was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation but has since been released.

SUGGESTED: 1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into forklift in Sylmar

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Images courtesy of the Alhambra Police Department

According to Alhambra Police, the driver of the car was showing signs that he may have been under the influence of alcohol when he was rescued. Police took a blood sample from the driver and have presented the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for potential DUI charges.