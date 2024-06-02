Over 200 lbs. of meth discovered inside Alhambra Airbnb rental home

article

Two people were arrested after a cleaning crew stumbled upon over 200 lbs. of methamphetamine inside an Airbnb rental home in Alhambra, according to police.

Officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Ethel Avenue, where the 235 lbs. of meth was found.

The suspects, who were seen on surveillance video using a U-Haul to transport the drugs, returned to the home, police said, but tried to turn around once they saw all the police cars there.

SUGGESTED:

They were taken into custody and booked for transporting narcotics, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.