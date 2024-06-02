Over 200 lbs. of meth discovered inside Alhambra Airbnb rental home
article
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - Two people were arrested after a cleaning crew stumbled upon over 200 lbs. of methamphetamine inside an Airbnb rental home in Alhambra, according to police.
Officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Ethel Avenue, where the 235 lbs. of meth was found.
The suspects, who were seen on surveillance video using a U-Haul to transport the drugs, returned to the home, police said, but tried to turn around once they saw all the police cars there.
They were taken into custody and booked for transporting narcotics, officials said.
No further information was immediately available.