Expand / Collapse search

Over 200 lbs. of meth discovered inside Alhambra Airbnb rental home

By
Published  June 2, 2024 4:24pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
article

Photo courtesy Alhambra PD

ALHAMBRA, Calif. - Two people were arrested after a cleaning crew stumbled upon over 200 lbs. of methamphetamine inside an Airbnb rental home in Alhambra, according to police. 

Officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Ethel Avenue, where the 235 lbs. of meth was found. 

The suspects, who were seen on surveillance video using a U-Haul to transport the drugs, returned to the home, police said, but tried to turn around once they saw all the police cars there. 

SUGGESTED:

They were taken into custody and booked for transporting narcotics, officials said. 

No further information was immediately available.