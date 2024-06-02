Man shot for repeatedly honking car horn, police say

Police said a man was shot for repeatedly honking his car horn in Encino.

It happened outside the parking garage of an apartment complex on White Oak Avenue Friday night.

According to police, a tenant of the building approached the man honking his horn, and the two began arguing.

The argument ended in gunfire, police said.

It's unclear why the man was honking his horn.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police arrested the tenant accused of shooting him.

No further details were immediately available.