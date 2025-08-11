Algae toxins suspected in Venice Canals dog deaths: What to know

The Brief Toxins from algae have been found in the Venice Canals, where multiple dogs have recently died and others have become sick. The Department of Public Health has confirmed 26 suspected dog illness cases, with five resulting in death. Health officials are advising residents and pet owners to avoid contact with the canal water out of an abundance of caution.



Toxins produced by algae have been found in the water of the Venice Canals, where 26 dogs have been reported sick and five have died.

County health officials have not yet confirmed a direct link between the toxins and the dog illnesses but are recommending that people and pets avoid contact with the water as a precautionary measure.

By the numbers:

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported 26 suspected cases of canine illness in the area as of Friday, which includes five deaths. The most recent illness was reported on July 30.

Previously, the Venice Canals Association had reported as many as seven dog deaths and roughly a dozen illnesses.

What we know:

Symptoms reported in affected dogs include "sudden and severe lethargy and weakness, lack of coordination, vomiting, tremors or seizures."

The Water Quality Control Board tested the canal water and found toxins produced by algae.

These toxins can cause skin rashes, eye irritation, diarrhea, and vomiting in humans, while in animals, they can cause diarrhea, vomiting, convulsions, and death.

What they're saying:

According to the county, "while a definitive link to the dog illnesses has yet to be confirmed, out of an abundance of caution, the City of Los Angeles is taking proactive measures to protect the public and animal health."

What you can do:

City and county officials have issued several recommendations for people and pets, including avoiding swimming in the canals, staying away from any scum or discolored water, and not using the canal water for drinking or cooking.

Pet owners are advised not to let their animals enter or drink the water or touch any algae or debris.

Officials also urged those who catch fish to properly dispose of the guts and thoroughly clean all surfaces and tools.

"When in doubt, do not eat the fish," officials advised.