Alec Baldwin's cell phone requested by new search warrant in 'Rust' shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin's cell phone has been requested in a new search warrant released Thursday by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department wants to search Baldwin's phone for any evidence relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins.

"Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins," the affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital said. "Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)."

"Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."

RELATED: Alec Baldwin accidental shooting details emerge offering look at Halyna Hutchins' final moments

Reps for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Baldwin told police he had corresponded with armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed via email discussing different types of guns to use during production. The actor had told police he requested a larger gun for filming, according to the search warrant.

Police found conversations regarding the "Rust" production on Hutchins' phone dating back to July 14, 2021, as well as photos taken in the Santa Fe area dating to September 7, 2021.

"Affiant believes gathering information prior to the film start date of Rust is essential for a full investigation," the affidavit said, adding that police requested Baldwin's phone but were told to get a search warrant.

Advertisement

Read more from FOXNews.com.