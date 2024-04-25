Alec Baldwin's clash with anti-Israel protester comes as 'Rust' prosecutors claim actor can't control emotions

article

Alec Baldwin's latest antics are "not a good look" for the actor, according to a legal expert.

Less than three months ahead of jury selection for Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial for the "Rust" on-set shooting, the actor was filmed smacking a phone out of an anti-Israel agitator's hand. She approached him inside the Maman coffee shop in New York City, and repeatedly demanded he say "Free Palestine." The woman also referenced the "Rust" trial, asking Baldwin, "Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time."

Baldwin's heated moment on Monday came weeks after the "Rust" special prosecutors called out the actor for lacking control over his emotions on the movie set.

The 66-year-old was accused of "frequently screaming and cursing" while on the Bonanza Creek set, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The documents also state that he was "inattentive" during firearms training in the days before the fatal shooting.

"To watch Mr. Baldwin’s conduct on the set of ‘Rust’ is to witness a man who has absolutely no control of his own emotions and absolutely no concern for how his conduct affects those around him," special prosecutors wrote in the April 5 filing. "Witnesses have testified that it was this exact conduct that contributed to safety compromises on set."

Baldwin should be more aware of his actions leading up to his trial, a legal expert suggested to Fox News Digital.

"It’s obviously not a good look for Baldwin, but I don’t think any judge will allow it into evidence in the manslaughter case," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said. "He wasn’t charged, much less convicted, and the conduct is too attenuated to be relevant."

"Baldwin needs to be more careful, though," the West Coast Trial Lawyers president noted. "The prosecution is painting a picture of an unhinged monster, and he can’t be doing things that play into that narrative."

Fox News Digital reached out to Baldwin's team for comment.

On Monday, the woman approached Baldwin while he was talking on the phone at the cash register of the coffee shop, begging him to say "Free Palestine" and to criticize Israel amid the country's ongoing war against Hamas terrorists.

"Alec, can you please say 'Free Palestine' one time?" the woman, who often performs ambush interviews for her social media show "Crackhead Barney & Friends," asked.

"Free Palestine, Alec, just one time, and I'll leave you alone. I'll leave you alone, I swear. Just say 'Free Palestine' one time, one time," the woman said, as Baldwin was seen shaking his head and telling her "No."

"F--- Israel, f--- Zionism," she continued.

After Baldwin refused to oblige, the woman brought up the "30 Rock" actor's criminal prosecution in connection to the death of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer died Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding discharged. The actor has maintained he did not know the gun was loaded nor did he pull the trigger.

"Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time," the woman told Baldwin.

Baldwin currently faces involuntary manslaughter charges in New Mexico. He is set to head to the courtroom on July 9 for his trial. Baldwin was indicted on two counts — involuntary manslaughter, negligent use of a firearm, or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter without due caution or circumspection — on Jan. 19.

A coffee shop employee eventually attempted to intervene and Baldwin requested she call the police.

"You know he's a criminal, you know he's a f---ing criminal," the woman told the worker.

Baldwin then smacked the woman's phone from her hand.

