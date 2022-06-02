Alameda County reinstates indoor mask mandate

Beginning Friday, June 3, masks must be worn in indoor settings including offices, restaurants, public transportation, and other public places in Alameda County due to the rising number of COVID cases.

Coronavirus cases in Alameda County have recently surpassed the levels seen last summer when the Delta variant ran rampantly and are approaching the peak that hit during winter 2020-2021, the county said.

People of color, in particular Latinos, are experiencing higher COVID-19 case rates.

"Rising COVID cases in Alameda County are now leading to more people being hospitalized and today’s action reflects the seriousness of the moment," said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss. "We cannot ignore the data, and we can’t predict when this wave may end. Putting our masks back on gives us the best opportunity to limit the impact of a prolonged wave on our communities."

The mask mandate also applies to government offices, healthcare facilities, shelters and rideshare services like Lyft and Uber, among others.

The mask mandate does not apply to K-12 schools that are finishing the 2021-2022 school year. But masks will be mandatory in other settings for children, such as daycare centers and summer school classrooms.

Berkeley is also excluded from the mask requirement because that city operates an independent health department.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.