Air quality is unhealthy in parts of Los Angeles County

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for the following areas on Monday, October 5:

Unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals:

• West San Fernando Valley

• East San Fernando Valley

• West San Gabriel Valley

• East San Gabriel Valley

• South San Gabriel Valley

• Pomona/Walnut Valley

• Santa Clarita Valley

• San Gabriel Mountains

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-qualitywww.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

