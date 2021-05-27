Aiden Leos shooting: CHP releases photo of suspect vehicle

Authorities have released new information on the suspect vehicle in the Aiden Leos shooting.

On Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol released a photo of the suspect vehicle, a white Volkswagen Golf Sportswagen, that was occupied by a female driver and a male passenger at the time of the shooting last week that killed a 6-year-old boy who was on his way to school.

The little boy was shot and killed on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange on May 21. A cumulative $310,000 is now being offered as a reward in the case for anyone who can provide information that helps lead to an arrest.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

CHP said the Volkswagen did not have tinted windows at the time of the deadly shooting. After the shooting, the suspect vehicle continued northbound 55 Freeway to the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway towards the city of Riverside, CHP said.

Below is a photo of the car model looks like (not the actual suspect car):

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) is asked to call 714-567-6000.

The family of Aiden Leos created a GoFundMe page over the weekend to tout the reward offer, after a separate crowdfunding page set up earlier to help the family.

RELATED: Family pleads for suspects to come forward after 6-year-old boy shot, killed on freeway

Advertisement

The family confirmed to FOX 11 earlier in the shooting investigation that a portion of the money raised in this GoFundMe account would be put towards a reward to catch the person responsible for killing Aiden.