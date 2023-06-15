AI makes its way to fashion world

Your favorite fashion model – are they fake?

Artificial intelligence is emerging everywhere, including in the world of fashion. It has experts weighing the pros and cons of the use of AI models.

Cindy Keefer, CEO of Fashion Tech Works in downtown LA, says artificial intelligence "is here, and it's working for and against us."

Keefer weighed in on a controversy that surfaced this spring when Levi Strauss & Company announced a plan to use AI models.

The blue jean giant took heat for saying the move was "increasing diversity." Backlash was swift.

"Fake its way towards diversity," screamed one headline.

Kevan Hall expressed concern about a shortage of jobs already for models of color. Hall is an LA-based designer, a former creative director of Halston and a co-founder of the Black Design Collective.

With the strong reaction in the media and on social media, Levi rushed out a second press release on the company website on top of the initial announcement.

It reads, in part: "We do not see this as a means to advance diversity... And it should not have been portrayed as such. A photoshoot will be limited to using one to two models from Lalaland AI per product."

Lalaland, Inc. is a company in the Netherlands advertising "life-like models for the digital-minded brand."

Model Tina Glaze is jumping in on this AI sign of the times. She's working on developing an avatar of herself that can be for hire.

As for auditions, if she can't make a New York appointment she could send her avatar.

Hall expressed more concern "I don't think we're going to get rid of AI. It's too much of a moneymaker and too much of an opportunity for large corporations to cut costs."