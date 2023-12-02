Agoura Hills crash kills 1 after car hits pole, splits in half

article

A man was killed Saturday after his car crashed into a pole off the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday, on the northbound side of the 101 Freeway at Chesebro Road.

According to officials, the driver had an "encounter" with another car before his car went off the freeway, hit the pole and burst into flames.

Images from SkyFOX showed the aftermath of the crash. Most of the car was in the dirt off the off-ramp, while other pieces lied in the middle of the off-ramp. The car was completely flattened and in several pieces.

SUGGESTED: Crash on 605 Freeway in Whittier snarls traffic during morning rush hour

Witnesses told the CHP that some good Samaritans tried to put out the flames with dirt, and pulled the man out of the car, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

One lane of the 101 and the Chesebro Road off-ramp were closed for several hours because of the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.