Adoptive parents accused of torture, murder of 10-year-old SoCal boy

article

The Brief A 10-year-old boy died in the hospital this week after deputies found him in "medical distress" in his home. Deputies said the investigation pointed to signs of child abuse and neglect. Alejandra Marin and Juan Sanchez Moreno, the boy's adoptive parents, were arrested for his death.



A 10-year-old Moreno Valley boy died in the hospital this week, after first responders found the boy in "medical distress" in his home, and his adoptive parents were arrested for his murder.

Alejandra Marin and Juan Sanchez Moreno were arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, torture and child abuse, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called out to the family's home on Malibu Court in Moreno Valley around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. When they got there, they found the boy suffering from some sort of medical episode. Paramedics took the boy to the hospital. Officials said deputies' investigation revealed signs of abuse and neglect.

SUGGESTED: Turpin children foster dad sentenced for child abuse

Just a few hours later, the boy died in the hospital. Marin and Moreno were both arrested.

Deputies are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 951-955-2777.