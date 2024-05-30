Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend multiple times

article

Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual has been charged with stabbing his estranged girlfriend, professional makeup artist Allie Shehorn, multiple times in her Los Angeles home.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office shared a press release detailing the attack and the series of events that led to his arrest near the U.S.-Mexico border May 29.

Pasqual was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent.

He allegedly stabbed Shehorn multiple times at 4:30 a.m. May 23 at her Los Angeles home.

The actor broke into her home and "inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence," the release stated. He "personally used a knife during the commission of the crime."

Pasqual allegedly fled and was detained at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. He will be extradited to Los Angeles County, where he will face charges for the alleged crime.

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," District Attorney George Gascón said in the release. "Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her."

"This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."

If convicted as charged, the maximum sentence is life in state prison. The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Shehorn had sought a restraining order against Pasqual ahead of the attack, according to the release.

A representative for Pasqual did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Shehorn was hospitalized with critical injures after the alleged attack. She underwent multiple surgeries, according to a GoFundMe page created by Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff.

"I come to you today with a heavy heart and a plea for help for someone very dear to me, my friend Allie," the GoFundMe description states. "Recently, she faced a horrific and senseless act of violence — she was stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend. As a result, Allie is now in the hospital fighting for her life, in critical condition.

"Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love," the post continued. "No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie. The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide the financial assistance she desperately needs."

On Wednesday, her friend shared an update on the GoFundMe page.

"Allie Shehorn is making positive steps to her recovery. It’s still a very long road but she is facing it with courage and determination," the post said. It was accompanied by a photo of Shehorn, who was moved out of an intensive care unit Tuesday with the help of a walker.