Actor accused of sexually assaulting several women released on reduced bail due to pandemic

Rapper and actor Kaalan Walker is accused of sexually assaulting several women, allegedly targeting aspiring models.

Back in 2018, he was arrested and charged with nine counts of felony sexual assault. But due to COVID-19, Walker was released on reduced bail and the victims were never notified.

Some of the women say they found out through social media.

Sydney Stanford is still in shock.

"That just tells you right there, how little they care about the girls in this case," said Stanford. "Why -- by the way -- are mostly women of color."

Jaira Noelani is also shocked.

Advertisement

"It makes me feel like girls and young girls are not valued," Noelani said. Women are not valued, sexual assault survivors are not valued."

Both Stanford and Noelani are among the women accusing Walker of sexual assault.

[WARNING: The details provided by the accusers may be triggering to viewers.]

The actor is accused of using social media to contact the women. Once they agreed to meet Walker under the guise of a photoshoot, the women claim the actor then sexually assaulted them.

"I still to this day, cannot forgive myself for freezing in that moment," Stanford said. "But I know that I told him no."

Walker was just getting noticed in Hollywood, starring next to Halle Berry in the 2017 film Kings. But it all came crashing down in 2018 after several women accused Walker of using social media to target the alleged victims.

"No matter how I told him that it was hurting me, he just told me to shut up," Chykira Lyons, another accuser, told FOX 11's Gina Silva.

"I was crying hysterically at this point but it was like none of that mattered to him," Noelani said.

Noelani says she was 15 when Walker promised to help her break into the music industry. But instead of taking her to a studio, Noelani says she was taken to an isolated parking lot, raped and then told the following:

"Go home and make sure you're clean, because I've opened you up now, you're a woman now," Noelani said. "Like… say these things, and I'm just sitting there like in puddles of tears on the car seat."

Walker denies the allegations. While he refused to do an interview with FOX 11, he said we can share his social media posts on-air.

"I am innocent until proven guilty," Walker said, in part, on social media. "Not guilty until proven innocent.. it's not cool. Just wait until my trial, y'all."

While out on bail, Walker is back on social media promoting himself as a photographer on Instagram. That worries his accusers.

"He got out of jail and went back to photography," Noelani said. "He literally got out of jail and went back to the same thing of him, like being able to take advantage of young women."

FOX 11 reached out to LAPD on this case but the detective we contacted never got back to us. We did, however, see an email that the detective had sent to all the victims, apologizing for not notifying them of Walker's release, saying it was a system failure.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.