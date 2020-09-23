Activists upset over grand jury ruling in Breanna Taylor case

“Once again, we have been denied justice…” Those are the words from a community activist in Downtown Los Angeles speaking about the Grand Jury decision over the shooting death of Breanna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

Three officers fired into her apartment on March 13 during a no-knock search warrant targeting her ex-boyfriend who no longer lived there.

Taylor’s new boyfriend insists he never heard police announce themselves, and thinking they were intruders shot at the officers hitting one in the leg.

The officers fired back killing Taylor.

Taylor has become a big name in the Black Lives Matter movement which seeks justice and aims to stop African Americans deaths at the hands of law enforcement.

The grand jury’s decision, which in essence, absolved two of the officers of wrongdoing and indicted the third for wanton endangerment - because his bullets went into a nearby apartment - angered activists.

The decision coincides with the weekly BLM rally held in downtown, where protesters ask for the resignation of DA Jackie Lacey, who they blame for not enough prosecutions against officers involved in questionable shootings in LA County.

In the past, that rally has become a gathering point to protest others shootings around the country, including Taylor’s.

Expecting a large response, LAPD and LA County Sheriff have closed off the area around Spring and Temple for any afternoon protests.

