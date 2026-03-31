Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of sexually assaulting shopper at Whole Foods in Valencia on the run

By
Published  March 31, 2026 12:47am PDT
Los Angeles County
FOX 11
Alleged grocery store sex assault suspect on the run

Alleged grocery store sex assault suspect on the run

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a female shopper at a Whole Foods grocery store in the Valencia area of Los Angeles County.

The Brief

    • An alleged sex assault suspect is on the run from Valencia.
    • According to LASD, the man is wanted for alleged sexual battery at a Whole Foods grocery store that is believed to have taken place on March 23.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call 661-260-4000 x5620 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Whole Foods grocery store in the Valencia area of Los Angeles County.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the alleged indecent exposure and sexual battery incident is believed to have happened on Monday, March 23 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Whole Foods in the 24100 block of Valencia Boulevard.

The suspect allegedly approached a woman who was shopping at the Valencia grocery store and then "exposed himself and inappropriately touched the victim" before taking off from the grocery store.

What we don't know:

As of Monday, March 30, the suspect remains on the run.

LASD did not give a specific description of the suspect other than the fact that he is "in his 30s with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 220 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a denim shirt and jeans.

It is unknown if he is linked to other crimes or if there are additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call 661-260-4000 x5620 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Local perspective:

FOX 11 reached out to Whole Foods for comment and received the following statement:

The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Los Angeles CountySanta ClaritaCrime and Public Safety