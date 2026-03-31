Man accused of sexually assaulting shopper at Whole Foods in Valencia on the run
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Whole Foods grocery store in the Valencia area of Los Angeles County.
What we know:
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the alleged indecent exposure and sexual battery incident is believed to have happened on Monday, March 23 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Whole Foods in the 24100 block of Valencia Boulevard.
The suspect allegedly approached a woman who was shopping at the Valencia grocery store and then "exposed himself and inappropriately touched the victim" before taking off from the grocery store.
What we don't know:
As of Monday, March 30, the suspect remains on the run.
LASD did not give a specific description of the suspect other than the fact that he is "in his 30s with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 220 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a denim shirt and jeans.
It is unknown if he is linked to other crimes or if there are additional victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call 661-260-4000 x5620 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Local perspective:
FOX 11 reached out to Whole Foods for comment and received the following statement:
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.