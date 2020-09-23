Breonna Taylor: Grand jury’s decision in case sparks planned protests across US

Protests erupted in Louisville and other demonstrations were planned in cities across the country in response to a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

A crowd in downtown Louisville began marching through the streets and chanting, “No justice, no peace!” after a grand jury announced that it had indicted only one former Louisville officer, Brett Hankison, on three counts of wanton endangerment.

Demonstrators march in the street following the Grand Jury verdict on Sept. 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The charges stem from Hankison’s firing shots into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes. Each count carries a sentence of up to five years.

Hours after the announcement, police ordered the crowd in downtown Louisville to disperse and declared the gathering to be “unlawful," according to the Associated Press. Officials threatened to use chemical agents and make arrests if people did not leave. Some had already been detained.

Demonstrators embrace each other after hearing the Grand Jury verdict on Sept. 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Other protests were planned in cities across the U.S., including in Brooklyn, Seattle and Chicago, according to posts on social media.

In Atlanta, protests were planned at two different locations for demonstrators to voice their outrage over the lack of charges in the case.

At the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, a "Breonna Taylor emergency response rally" was planned. In nearby Minneapolis, George Floyd died after being arrested by police on May 25.

The deaths of both Taylor and Floyd at the hands of police has fueled a national reckoning on race this year.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times in her home on March 13. Louisville Metro Police officers entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire when the three officers burst in, hitting Officer Jonathan Mattingly. Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but prosecutors later dropped the charge.

Before charges were brought, Hankison was fired from the city’s police department on June 23. Hankison had previously been placed on administrative reassignment, as were Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and the detective who sought the warrant, Joshua Jaynes.

Taylor’s case set off a national cry for “justice for Breonna Taylor,” and celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor’s family for months have pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.