KISS frontman Gene Simmons gives emotional tribute to his mother

The Brief KISS frontman Gene Simmons credits his success and personal values to his mother, Flora Klein, a Holocaust survivor who saw her family killed and survived concentration camps starting at age 14. Simmons reveals he has never been drunk or high in his life out of respect for his mother’s struggles as a single parent, stating he never had the "moral right" to break her heart after all she endured. Honoring Women’s History Month, Simmons highlights his mother's philosophy that "every day above ground is a good day" and urges others to express gratitude to their mothers while they still can.



During Women’s History Month we celebrate the women whose strength and sacrifice shaped generations. Legendary frontman of KISS, Gene Simmons, shared deeply personal memories and an emotional tribute to his mother.

What they're saying:

Simmons said his greatest influence wasn’t fame or fortune. It was his mother, Flora Klein – a Holocaust survivor, a single parent, and the woman he says defined his life.

"She saw our entire family wiped out in front of her. From 14 years of age, she survived the camps. And her philosophy has always been — every day above ground is a good day," said Gene Simmons.

After the war, she came to America and was determined to build something better. As a single mother, her focus was clear.

"She only cared about that I have a good job and made money so that I don’t have to look to somebody else to support me," Simmons said. So, when her son dreamed of rock and roll, she pushed back.

"We negotiated. She said finish your college education, get your degree, get a job and then you can do the band," said Simmons. And through it all, her values shaped every decision he made.

"I’ve literally never been high or drunk or smoked cigarettes in my life. I never thought morally I had the right to break my mother’s heart after everything she sacrificed, surviving a concentration camp, raising me alone… I could never do that," Simmons said.

A life defined by survival, and a legacy defined by love.

"Whatever you’re complaining about go and kiss your mother tell her how much you love her. She’s not always going to be there. Call her now," said Simmons.

A powerful reminder this Women’s History Month of the strength behind the stories and the mothers behind so many successes.