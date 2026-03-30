KISS frontman Gene Simmons gives emotional tribute to his mother
LOS ANGELES - During Women’s History Month we celebrate the women whose strength and sacrifice shaped generations. Legendary frontman of KISS, Gene Simmons, shared deeply personal memories and an emotional tribute to his mother.
What they're saying:
Simmons said his greatest influence wasn’t fame or fortune. It was his mother, Flora Klein – a Holocaust survivor, a single parent, and the woman he says defined his life.
"She saw our entire family wiped out in front of her. From 14 years of age, she survived the camps. And her philosophy has always been — every day above ground is a good day," said Gene Simmons.
After the war, she came to America and was determined to build something better. As a single mother, her focus was clear.
"She only cared about that I have a good job and made money so that I don’t have to look to somebody else to support me," Simmons said. So, when her son dreamed of rock and roll, she pushed back.
"We negotiated. She said finish your college education, get your degree, get a job and then you can do the band," said Simmons. And through it all, her values shaped every decision he made.
"I’ve literally never been high or drunk or smoked cigarettes in my life. I never thought morally I had the right to break my mother’s heart after everything she sacrificed, surviving a concentration camp, raising me alone… I could never do that," Simmons said.
A life defined by survival, and a legacy defined by love.
"Whatever you’re complaining about go and kiss your mother tell her how much you love her. She’s not always going to be there. Call her now," said Simmons.
A powerful reminder this Women’s History Month of the strength behind the stories and the mothers behind so many successes.
The Source: This story is based on first-hand reflections and direct quotes provided by Gene Simmons during an emotional tribute to his late mother, Flora Klein. The details regarding her experience as a Holocaust survivor and her role as a single parent are drawn from the singer’s public accounts and historical biographical records.