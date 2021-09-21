Academy Museum of Motion Pictures museum: Sneak peek

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public Sept. 30 and will be the largest institution in the United States devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking.

Located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, the Academy Museum’s seven floors feature exhibition spaces, education and special event spaces, a conservation studio, a café, and a museum store.

In addition, the museum’s 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater and 288-seat Ted Mann Theater will present a year-round calendar of screenings, film series, member programs, panel discussions, family programs, and symposia.

Timed-entry tickets are available at academymuseum.org. Prices range from $25 for adults, $19 for seniors age 62 and up, and $15 for students.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

