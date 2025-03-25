Abandoned East LA building goes up in flames: No injuries reported

The Brief A fire damaged a commercial building in East Los Angeles on Tuesday. The building held a ministry, which has since been abandoned. The fire forced one of the walls and part of the roof to collapse.



A commercial building caught fire in East Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, causing at least two of the building's walls to collapse.

What we know:

The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, at the building on Atlantic Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the building housed a ministry, which has been abandoned for many years.

Images from SkyFOX showed the firefight from ladders in the air. Crews then switched their plan of attack to defensive mode, to stop the flames from spreading to other buildings.

LACoFD Fire Captain Ryan Tripp told FOX 11 that two of the walls of the building collapsed because of the flames.

By 9 p.m., crews had most of the fire out. According to Tripp, no one was injured.

What we don't know: