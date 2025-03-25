Expand / Collapse search

60 Freeway wrong-way crash: 1-year-old among 4 killed in Pomona

Published  March 25, 2025 12:02pm PDT
Pomona
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the westbound 60, just west of Reservoir Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    • A wrong-way crash in Pomona over the weekend resulted in the deaths of two women at the scene and injuries to three others.
    • The suspected wrong-way driver, who was allegedly driving east in the westbound lanes, died at the hospital the following day.
    • The crash prompted the closure of several freeway lanes for investigation.

POMONA, Calif. - Two people - including a 1-year-old - who were injured in a wrong-way crash on the 60 Freeway in Pomona over the weekend have died from their injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

What we know:

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the westbound 60 Freeway near Reservoir Street, the CHP said.

 An investigation revealed a motorist was allegedly driving east in the westbound lanes, triggering the collision. 

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Three people were rushed to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The suspected wrong-way driver died at the hospital the following day. A one-year-old died Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash, the CHP said.

The crash led to the closure of several lanes as authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding the wrong-way crash. The roadway was cleared just after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect or the victims were not released.

The condition of the other person who was injured is unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the wrong-way crash.

The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol.

