60 Freeway wrong-way crash: 1-year-old among 4 killed in Pomona

Two people - including a 1-year-old - who were injured in a wrong-way crash on the 60 Freeway in Pomona over the weekend have died from their injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the westbound 60 Freeway near Reservoir Street, the CHP said.

An investigation revealed a motorist was allegedly driving east in the westbound lanes, triggering the collision.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 killed by wrong-way driver on 60 Freeway in Pomona: CHP

Three people were rushed to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The suspected wrong-way driver died at the hospital the following day. A one-year-old died Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash, the CHP said.

The crash led to the closure of several lanes as authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding the wrong-way crash. The roadway was cleared just after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect or the victims were not released.

The condition of the other person who was injured is unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the wrong-way crash.