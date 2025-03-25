60 Freeway wrong-way crash: 1-year-old among 4 killed in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Two people - including a 1-year-old - who were injured in a wrong-way crash on the 60 Freeway in Pomona over the weekend have died from their injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
What we know:
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the westbound 60 Freeway near Reservoir Street, the CHP said.
An investigation revealed a motorist was allegedly driving east in the westbound lanes, triggering the collision.
Two women were pronounced dead at the scene.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 killed by wrong-way driver on 60 Freeway in Pomona: CHP
Three people were rushed to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The suspected wrong-way driver died at the hospital the following day. A one-year-old died Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash, the CHP said.
The crash led to the closure of several lanes as authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding the wrong-way crash. The roadway was cleared just after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.
What we don't know:
The identities of the suspect or the victims were not released.
The condition of the other person who was injured is unknown.
It's unclear what led up to the wrong-way crash.
The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol.