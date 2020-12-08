‘A staph infection can do this?’: 3-year-old loses legs, some fingers after falling off bike, scraping knee

article

A 3-year-old Arizona boy is recovering after contracting a staph infection that forced him to have his legs and a few fingers amputated.

Beauden Baumkirchner was on vacation with his family on Oct. 5 and scraped his knee while out riding his bike. It seemed like a harmless injury considering most toddlers tend to get scrapes and bumps every so often. Unfortunately for the toddler, his injury was not ordinary.

Juliana and Brian Baumkirchner, Beauden’s mom and dad, started to notice something strange happening with their son a day after his accident. “So we arrived on the fifth (of October), he fell on the fifth,” Juliana said. “On the sixth he was lethargic on the couch all day with a high fever and no other visible signs.”

According to his mother, Beauden’s fever did not subside and he started to have rapid breathing. In the middle of the night, Juliana noticed that her son was having a hard time moving his legs and would have to use his upper body to maneuver himself while he slept.

“He was sleeping in between us and he would use his upper body strength to reposition himself in the bed and we found that kind of odd,” she said.

The next morning, Beauden’s knee was a little bit swollen, which is not out of the ordinary after having a small fall, but according to his mother, he did not even want to stand on his injured leg, which raised some red flags.

“But it was more that he didn’t want to stand on it and it hurt to the touch that we thought, maybe he sprained his knee when he fell the first day that we got here,” Juliana continued. That’s when they brought Beauden to Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego.

Beauden was immediately put into a room and hooked up to IVs. “I would imagine because of the breathing being pretty quick, and then they hooked him up to IVs pretty quickly,” Juliana said.

The ongoing pandemic did not make the hospital visit easier on the family. According to Juliana, only one parent at a time was able to be in the room with Beauden, but that quickly changed after doctors believed the boy’s infection was more serious than previously thought.

Then, within a couple of hours, Beauden started to get “splotchy skin” on his body, according to his mother.

“It started visibly progressing, and then they wanted to take him to an MRI but by the time it was like 3 o’clock that afternoon and they had him all prepped for the MRI and then shortly after they decided he wasn’t stable enough to go into the MRI because they wouldn’t be able to monitor him closely being in it,” Juliana continued. “So they took him up to the pediatric ICU and after a lot of tests and labs, they concluded it was MSSA, a staph infection and then his body was experiencing sepsis, septic shock and like toxic shock syndrome, basically. His little hands, and his arms and his legs and his feet, the blood vessels were constricting themselves and the blood flow was basically stopping.”

And while Beauden’s parents were starting to see the blood going away from their son’s extremities, they couldn’t help but be thankful his little body was doing its best to protect all of the important organs in his body to keep their son alive.

“I mean it’s kind of amazing, the human body, what it does. It just naturally starts shutting down in those extremities to protect the organs, the brain and the heart, all the really important stuff,” Juliana continued.

The same night Beauden was admitted to the ICU was when he had his very first surgery, according to his parents.

“They were worried they were going to lose him within an hour or two once we came in,” Brian said. “And that first day, so they were trying to keep him alive.”

“He was too sick to go to the operating room so they brought the operating room to him,” Brian added.

Doctors operated on Beauden’s leg in order to figure out if there was an infection that was the cause of the child’s ailments, but according to Brian, there was no “smoking gun.”

“So then the next morning, the swelling on his legs, they had to open up his lower legs,” Beauden’s father continued. The doctors attempted to search for the source of the infection on both sides of his legs.

“And then from that point forward, it was six weeks of surgeries every two and a half, three days trying to keep his legs and remove the infection,” Brian said.

Beauden was on multiple antibiotics in order to help stave off the infection that was ravaging his little body. To add to his discomfort, the boy had to be tested for COVID-19 during every new procedure.

According to both Brian and Juliana, doctors were playing catch up after it was safe to say Beauden would be able to survive, but unfortunately, his legs and some fingers were not going to make it.

Before and after photo of Beauden. (Credit: Juliana Baumkirchner)

The brave toddler had endured a total of 18 surgeries.

“Within the first 24, 48 hours of us being there, they were saying that he most likely would lose everything, his arms and both legs,” Juliana said. “And so that seed got planted into our head pretty quickly, but we held onto hope.”

“Everybody was hopeful with us. They’re the most compassionate team here,” Juliana said of the medical staff at Rady.

“His first amputations were both below the knees,” Juliana said. “I believe Nov. 2, and then his body didn’t tolerate that spot, I suppose, so then they had to go back in maybe four or so days later and his left knee was amputated in the knee joint and then the right is in an above the knee amputation. And then I believe during that surgery he lost a couple of fingers as well.”

The doctors at Rady had to sedate Beauden for 10 days, which was another difficult aspect to deal with as their son underwent several medical procedures, but the boy is getting back to his regular self.

“They knew they had to get him on a breathing tube and sedate him right away. And dialysis started shortly thereafter, but it was a two, two and a half weeks where he was sedated, or ten days or something, a long time for him not to be coherent,” Brian said. “And to have that back is amazing.”

After spending nearly nine weeks in intensive care, Beauden was just recently moved out of the pediatric ICU.

“We feel like we lucked out,” Juliana said. “That he has one beautiful, healthy arm and hand, they’re just going to need a lot of hand therapies and occupational therapy, physical therapy, that kind of stuff.”

And now the Baumkirchners are on the long road to recovery, “So now, he’s stable, really stable now. He’s more in the rehab part and hopefully, we’ll be able to be home by Christmas. Would be a fantastic Christmas present,” Brian said with a smile on his face.

And while all of this was happening, the Baumkirchners had two daughters waiting anxiously for their return with their little brother.

Juliana Baumkirchner )Beauden and his sisters, Brianna and Brigitte. (Credit:

Beauden’s sisters, Brianna, 8, and Brigitte, 6, are ready for their family to come back home after being away for so long, but the kids are being cared for by family and friends.

“So that’s been tortuous in itself and we’ve just had awesome family members and friends helping out,” Juliana said.

“My sister had them (Brianna and Brigitte) make a Christmas list and Brianna went through, like she would say what it was and how much it cost, and made columns and stuff and on the very last line it said, ‘Mommy, daddy and Beauden to come home,’ and then put zero dollars, it was so cute,” Juliana said with a chuckle.

“It was like a Mastercard ad,” Brian said with a chuckle.

Even with the hope that the family will be together in time for the holidays, one thing still lingers in the back of the Baumkirchners’ minds - how can this be avoided? The answer is it can’t.

“It’s scary because this is, no one knows why he got it, no one knows exactly where he got it from. What they do know is that you and I along with every single person has staph on their body under their fingers, under their nose on their skin, all over. And for his body to get it and react the way he did, they thought he had a compromised immune system, which was not the case,” Brian said.

“So it’s scary to think, how you live going forward with our two daughters and anyone with children, how you protect them,” Brian continued. “And to think in a world of COVID and now, here’s this thing, a staph infection, can do this? Not in a million years would you have ever dreamed anything like this could have ever happened.”

“Nobody prepared that, for us as parents. You get prepared that they’re going to have colds, maybe they’re going to get broken bones, they’re going to get the flu, and you know, COVID out there, and nobody once, ever suggested you know, to look out for crazy infections that could shut your body down almost,” Juliana added.

And while they did not want to preach to the choir, they did want to leave with this warning: watch your kids.

“It’s important for parents to really watch their children,” Brian said. “We watched our son to the tee, and there was no symptoms of anything. And how you prevent it is super difficult because most of the time you can’t even see anything, it’s inside their bodies.”

Despite going through this harrowing incident, the Baumkirchners are more than happy with how their situation turned out.

Beauden recovering in the hospital. (Credi: Juliana Baumkirchner)

“We’re not driving home with an empty car seat,” Juliana added. “So that in itself is a blessing.”

“Treasure the time that you have with them,” Juliana continued. “Because on the other end, it’s also, as a parent, easy to get frustrated sometimes if they're not listening. It's fragile. Even silly things that we all take for granted. Just don't take anything for granted. We're all blessed to be alive. For parents, hold their little hand, take times to hold their hand, take time to read books with them, take time to play with them, take time to walk with them, just all of the teeny tiny little things that are so easy to let slip sometimes when you're tired, make more of an effort than you usually do because it's easy to get caught up.”

A family member has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs as well as any future prosthetics that Beauden may need.