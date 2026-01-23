VIDEO: Wild smash-and-grab caught on video; suspects crash during two pursuits in OC

The Brief Eight suspects were involved in a wild smash-and-grab. They fled in two getaway cars and each crashed during a pursuit. Three suspects are still wanted.



A brazen daytime smash-and-grab robbery was captured on video. Police are looking for at least three suspects.

What we know:

The group of suspects used a car to smash their way into a jewelry store in Anaheim Hills Friday afternoon.

"Eight to ten guys run in with masks, trash cans, and crowbars, hammers, and smash every showcase," said store owner Ramcy Tabelo. "My gun was on the table, they grabbed my gun and at that point I thought I was going to get shot."

The suspects then fled in two different getaway cars.

Police pursued each car and they both ended up crashing during the two separate pursuits.

The first crash happened at Lemon Street and Orangethorpe Avenue and involved multiple vehicles. The second crash happened about five minutes later at Euclid Street and Malvern Avenue, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

As police searched the car, they found trays loaded with stolen jewelry.

"The black box on top of the car is filled with diamonds and jewels. It's pretty crazy," said one witness.

According to police, four suspects in the first collision fled on foot. The suspects in the second crash also fled.

As of 9:30 p.m., five suspects were in custody and police are still searching for three others.