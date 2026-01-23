California mom of 7-year-old twins dies after crash also kills husband

The Brief A Gilroy woman has died from injuries suffered in a crash last week that also killed her husband after the couple dropped their children off at school. Stacia and Andrew Stuart were struck while walking in a crosswalk near Las Animas Elementary School; Andrew Stuart died at the scene, and Stacia Stuart later died at a hospital. The teenage driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, who say speed, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors; the couple left behind 7-year-old twins.



A Gilroy woman has died from her injuries following a collision that killed her husband last week, shortly after the couple dropped their children off at school.

Loved ones confirmed that Stacia Stuart has died, though a specific time of death was not disclosed. Her death follows that of her husband, Andrew Stuart, who died Friday morning at the scene of the crash.

Featured article

Struck near elementary school

What we know:

The Stuarts were walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Charles Lux Drive and Lopez Way, just feet from Las Animas Elementary School, when they were struck by a vehicle driven by a teenager around 9 a.m.

While police attempted life-saving measures, Andrew Stuart died at the scene. Stacia Stuart was flown to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Andrew and Stacia Stuart were killed in a crash in Gilroy just feet from a school their child attended.

Community in mourning

What they're saying:

The Gilroy Unified School District confirmed the Stuarts were parents of two children enrolled in the district. According to officials, the couple had just finished dropping their children off at Las Animas Elementary and Rod Kelley Elementary when the incident occurred.

"I am deeply saddened for the family, our students, the broader community and the driver," the superintendent wrote. "Please hold all those involved, and our community close in your hearts."

The couple left behind 7-year-old twins.

Investigation details

What's next:

The teenage driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police said they do not believe speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED in helping, a GoFundMe has been set up for the children.