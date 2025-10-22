'A Doll Like Me': Celebrating 10 years of empowering children through custom creations

A Doll Like Me, a nonprofit founded by Amy Jandrisevits, is celebrating ten years of creating custom dolls that resemble the children who receive them.

This unique initiative has touched the lives of kids across all 50 states and nearly 35 countries, fostering connections and promoting inclusivity. One heartwarming story exemplifies the impact of A Doll Like Me, highlighting the power of kindness and community.

What we know:

Over the past decade, the nonprofit has reached children in all 50 states and nearly 35 countries. Recently, the organization facilitated a touching connection between two little girls from opposite sides of the world through a simple act of kindness.

PREVIOUS: 'A Doll Like Me': Helping children with disabilities feel seen through personalized dolls

What they're saying:

"I mean, really? Who would have imagined ten years ago that I'd be sending dolls around the world? Like it it's just it's mind-blowing. Even to me, and I do this every single day," she said.

The backstory:

The story began with a community initiative called "a jar from afar," where she offered a couple of extra jars in a random raffle to engage kids in giving. One jar ended up with a little girl named Nora, who donated her birthday and holiday money to support A Doll Like Me. Amy decided to use Nora's donations to fund a doll for Bonnie, a little girl in England, creating a one-of-a-kind superhero-themed doll that connected the two girls through kindness.

What's next:

Amy Jandrisevits aims to raise enough funds to bring in additional help to meet the growing demand, as there are currently about 2,000 children on the waitlist for a custom doll.

What you can do:

To support Amy's mission and help reduce the waitlist, visit adolllikeme.com. Y