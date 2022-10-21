Major freeway closure in effect this weekend in Riverside County

A major freeway closure is in effect this weekend in Riverside County.

The eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

More on-ramps will be closed than in recent closures in the area, and it’s expected to bring major delays to drivers in the Inland Empire. The closure will begin at Main Street through downtown Corona to just west of the 15 Freeway.

The construction is part of the 91 Refresh Project which includes repairing and resurfacing the lanes of the freeway.

"If the 91 Freeway is closed, it’s a done deal," a resident told FOX 11, adding that he plans to stay home this weekend to avoid the traffic nightmare. "It’s the main artery going to Orange County, so we can’t do anything about it but just wait."

Two other closures were in place in the same area last month. At the end of September, crews replaced asphalt with concrete. However, this weekend’s closure is expected to have a bigger impact on traffic. On top of the freeway being shut down, the eastbound 91 on-ramps at Auto Center Drive, Maple Street and Lincoln Avenue will be closed as well.

Riverside County transportation officials are advising commuters to use the 57 or 71 freeways as an alternative.

