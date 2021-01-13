$900,000-plus Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Burbank liquor store

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Tuesday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a liquor store in Burbank.

The ticket is worth $926,572, the California Lottery announced.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were eight other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including two sold in Florida. One of those tickets was worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn.

The other ticket was worth $1 million, as were the tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas and Washington state.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $750 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 12, 14, 26, 28, 33 and the Mega number

was 9. The estimated jackpot was $625 million.



The drawing was the 34th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning

a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

